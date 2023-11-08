 Skip to content

Cavalry Girls update for 8 November 2023

Performance optimization patch (memory)

Build 12636788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch has been updated to optimize the issue of high memory usage.
After the update, game initialization and save reading will be optimized to a certain extent.
At present, the situation of excessive CPU usage in the later stage may still exist, and optimization will continue.

