After the update, game initialization and save reading will be optimized to a certain extent.
At present, the situation of excessive CPU usage in the later stage may still exist, and optimization will continue.
Cavalry Girls update for 8 November 2023
Performance optimization patch (memory)
A patch has been updated to optimize the issue of high memory usage.
