2023.11.7.274

First build that I made on my laptop while in the US!

I'm sorry it took so long, it took a bit to sort out the build issues, go through our dependencies and update them, but now I'll be able to make builds way faster that everything is working again, plus we're a fair bit closer automating the builds completely in the future as well. There's been a lot of changes in the background too to cleanup and improve our build process, which you can't directly see, but that will make stuff easier for us going forward.

This build is mostly dependency updates - some libraries got updated to latest versions (like Assimp for model importing, MessageFormat.NET, which now includes more comprehensive set of pluralizers) and so on. I'll start working on a number of issues and features tomorrow now that build process is out of the way.

Keep an eye out on any issues, since a lot of stuff got updated, some things might've broken. I did a pretty thorough testing, but it's possible I missed some things.

New Features:

DestroyPreservingAssets() on a Slot method has been exposed to the data model (exposed by @probableprime)

-- Note if using ProtoFlux you should use appropriate destroy nodes instead of calling this method

Tweaks:

Updated Assimp library (used to import and export 3D models) to latest from the source

-- This includes hundreds of commits of updates to the library since the previous version

Updated AssimpNet wrapper to a different version of the library and reimplemented some changes needed on our end

Updated MessageFormat.NET library to latest from source and reimplemented custom modifications

Updated Mono.Cecil to 0.11.5

Updated LZMA SDK library to latest from NuGet

Updated Graph3D.Vrml library to official NuGet

Updated TwitchLib library to latest version from offficial NuGet

-- Please note that a lot of the functionality is currently still broken, due to discontinued API's on Twitter. We will need to redesign and reimplement those features so they work again. Chat should still work though.

Recategorized some ProtoFlux nodes (based on feedback by @shrikealvaron, categorized by @probableprime)

Locale:

Merged Polish locale update by @foxobread and @alex_2pi

Merged Japanese locale update by eai04191

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged English locale fixes by @adamski2003

Merged English locale fix by @probableprime (based on report by Armored Dragon)

Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged Finnish locale update by @airride91

Merged British English locale update by @enverex

Merged Norwegian locale update by Reborn

Bugfixes: