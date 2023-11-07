 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 7 November 2023

SP Patches

Build 12636618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we get closer to Release Date, I will be pushing out some updates of polish
This cleans up alot of SP minor areas that might cause confusion on playthrough
Added some more camo too :)

