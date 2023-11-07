Anomalous Ventilation System:
If you manage to find a Screwdriver item, you can take the vent covers off and explore the new Anomalous Ventilation System! Who knows where you will end up?
Physics Manipulation System Reworked
Lifting and manipulating items has never felt better. Take items wherever you'd like, in style! You can also very easily rotate them to your desired orientation!
Better Ceilings and Light Fixtures In Classrooms
Ceilings and light fixtures in classrooms have been majorly upgraded!
Library Difficulty Rebalance
The Clown's Sonar capability now takes slightly longer to detect you and requires you to be directly in the path of the ability. Also player's footsteps while walking are globally quieter in the game, so there is a lower range where entities can hear you walk, especially on carpets. Running however remains the same volume as before.
Flashlight Battery Rebalance
Flashlight batteries now last twice as long but spawn less frequently. However Smiley now drains flashlight batteries twice as fast.
Other awesome changes:
- Skipping added to opening cutscene
- Running Light much more powerful (When flashlight is off)
- Can see your own reflection in the mirror when no lights are in front of you
- Fixed not able to see water in mirror
- Fixed issues where Smiler didn't look right sometimes with flashlight on
- Fixed return books text on monitor in library so it no longer blinks
- Entities can no longer exit the Library.
- Many fixes to line-of-sight on Dolls, and Doll behaviors.
- Tiny footsteps on carpet are louder so you can hear entities approaching
- Fixed bug where classroom wooden door was too wide for some doorways
- Fixed codex not auto-scrolling
- Inventory now consistently closes when returning book to book drop off
- Fixed desks cling to blue chairs
- Fixed stuck leaning if you pause while leaning
- Fixed hovering computers in The Library
