Anomalous Ventilation System:



If you manage to find a Screwdriver item, you can take the vent covers off and explore the new Anomalous Ventilation System! Who knows where you will end up?

Physics Manipulation System Reworked



Lifting and manipulating items has never felt better. Take items wherever you'd like, in style! You can also very easily rotate them to your desired orientation!

Better Ceilings and Light Fixtures In Classrooms

Ceilings and light fixtures in classrooms have been majorly upgraded!



Library Difficulty Rebalance

The Clown's Sonar capability now takes slightly longer to detect you and requires you to be directly in the path of the ability. Also player's footsteps while walking are globally quieter in the game, so there is a lower range where entities can hear you walk, especially on carpets. Running however remains the same volume as before.

Flashlight Battery Rebalance

Flashlight batteries now last twice as long but spawn less frequently. However Smiley now drains flashlight batteries twice as fast.

Other awesome changes: