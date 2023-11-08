Galaxy Patch Notes V0.998.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12636536 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 08:33:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi Captains!

Great news, Captains! Unlimited Player Name changes will be making a return soon. Each rename will cost 3,000 Starbux and will be available when logged in to the main [Pixel Starships](www.pixelstarships.com) website. We will make an announcement on our Social Media channels when available.

New to the Dove Store this month is the Parallax Pike!. The winners of October's Tournament received a unique version of this item, the Summit Spire Cleaver!





Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.998.3 Changelogs:

Implemented new AI Tutorial Step

Replaced GBay Protection System

Trading Items on the Market in Starbux now requires a 2,000 Trophy Count OR Supporting Purchase

Increased Redshift Repeater Item variant ABL Stat to 21%

Increased Cruise Missile Launcher Starbase Room Capacity

Command and Fleet Council Rooms are now classified as Support Rooms

Added HP AI conditions for various Room Types

Added Warning when AI commands are empty in AI Menu

Double-tapping an AI option in the AI Edit Menu now confirms selection

Pressing on the Fleet Starbase in Ship background now opens Fleet Starbase

Battle Sync Process has been significantly improved

Added a delay before Tutorial Tips can be Dismissed

Added safeguards to prevent issues with Invalid Target Ammo Queue

Added support for Camera Zooming Shortcut keys

Added Zoom Sensitivity control to UI Settings if Mouse input is detected

Added Panning to Battle Camera when Commanding Crews/Rooms

Fixed a bug preventing Starbases from appearing in PvP Battles

Fixed a bug preventing display of Target Stat in Ammo Info Panel

Fixed a bug with Firewalk Ability no longer being an Active Ability

Fixed a bug preventing Prestige Items from removing the Prestige Timer

Fixed a bug preventing Crew Stamina Bars from being visible

Fixed a bug causing incorrect display of Season Progress Notifications

Our next Event, the Thanksgiving Throwdown, will begin on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Unique Decorations, Challenges, Missions, and Sales will be available for a limited time until Friday, the 3rd of December - including the return of the Turkey Launch Pad Skin Kit. Gobble, Gobble!

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team