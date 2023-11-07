 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Time Shipyard update for 7 November 2023

Working Cartographer Tool

Share · View all patches · Build 12636363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Cartographer tool is working but still needs some work. It will generate the data files needed for loading star systems created with it into the game. Now I need to get the code mess that's the game and release get it uploaded before Thanksgiving. :)

Changed files in this update

4XST V.9+ Early Access Build Depot 752245
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link