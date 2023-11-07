Major Update Patch 1.6.8

We are excited to release patch 1.6.8. We concentrated mostly on getting the game stable with improvements on the server system. That being said, we did add some content and polish existing elements. Most important of those, is the upgrade to the Character creation system. We also changed some dinosaurs models. On a side note, you now have to watch out for the tribal warriors roaming the lands. They are not friendly and will hunt you down if they take sight of you!

Patch Notes:

New Redwood Biome Added.

New World Map added, allowing players to see base and bed locations. Pressing M will open up the map and players can right-click on the map to set a waypoint.

New Compass allowing you to see what direction a player is going.

New models for Spino, Sarco and Dilo mobs.

Tribal NPC groups added.

New Underwater effects added.

New character creation and improved character setup with cloth system.

New Clothing added.

Improved and optimized Lighting and foliage rendering.

Brand new Main Menu UI and many other UI elements.

Foliage optimization's to improve server performance.

Remove "E" pickup message from foliage.

Created the ability to start a new player in game.

Fixed planks not showing up.

Fixed flying simple bed.

Fixed non primary tools not giving the correct resources back.

Fixed characters not sleeping when logged out.

Player will always take minimal damage regardless of amount of armor.

Added compass and map system.

Fixed fishing.

We hope to see you in-game!