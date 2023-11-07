 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 7 November 2023

Update 0.6.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.1.2

Halloween Update

  • Spooky Season has finished

    • Mr. Spooky and Scary Face have returned to the Spirit Realm until next year
    • Players who saved the AzTek Goblin Gun Grenade Launcher to their Vault may continue to use it

General Updates and Fixes

  • Lockjaw Prison

    • New tutorial popups for Flyout Menu and Skill Upgrades
    • Enemy Power Levels have been increased in Mining zone for balance testing
    • Power Weapons have been moved to the beginning of Titus and no longer drop in the first level

  • Titus

    • Power Weapons now begin to appear in Campaign before leaving HQ
    • Power Weapon tutorial popup now appears when receiving Power Weapon access
    • Minor art updates

  • Space Station

    • Maintenance Bots throughout the level now have new voiced dialogue!

  • Rygar

    • New art updates throughout the level

