东方红雾缘起Begin Of Scarlet Family update for 7 November 2023

2023 11 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

83、优化索敌方式 ×
84、增强C弹幕持续时间 ×
85、限制掉落物品数量为133个 ×
86、启动画面过场时间优化 ×
87、降低小蜜蜂移动速度 ×
88、优化主菜单蕾米莉亚可以动的所谓BUG或所谓的“技术力不足” ×
83, optimize the enemy mode ×
84. Enhanced C Barrage duration ×
85. Limit the number of dropped items to 133 ×
86, start screen cutscene time optimization ×
87, reduce the bee moving speed ×
88, optimize the main menu Remilia can move the so-called BUG or so-called "technical insufficiency" ×

