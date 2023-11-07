83、优化索敌方式 ×
84、增强C弹幕持续时间 ×
85、限制掉落物品数量为133个 ×
86、启动画面过场时间优化 ×
87、降低小蜜蜂移动速度 ×
88、优化主菜单蕾米莉亚可以动的所谓BUG或所谓的“技术力不足” ×
东方红雾缘起Begin Of Scarlet Family update for 7 November 2023
2023 11 7
