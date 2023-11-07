 Skip to content

Urchin update for 7 November 2023

v0.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed a bug in Particle.set_position which required mm as input, now updated to um
  • Fixed a bug causing urchin.clear() to crash on WebGL
  • Added particle materials

Changed files in this update

Depot 2575451
  • Loading history…
Depot 2575452
  • Loading history…
