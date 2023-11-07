Selecting "Highlight Player" now causes the outline to render above all sprites on the screen, making it very easy to see where you are at all times
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 7 November 2023
Visual Clarity Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update