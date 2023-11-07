 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 7 November 2023

Visual Clarity Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Selecting "Highlight Player" now causes the outline to render above all sprites on the screen, making it very easy to see where you are at all times

