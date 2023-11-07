[v2.3.1 (Bonfire)]

[Added]
- A new DLC "Bonfire" has been added. The Bonfire increases your Battle Reward Multiplier. Furthermore, by continuously equipping the Bonfire, you can enhance its Passive Effect.
[Changes]
- Disabled Nuke mode in the Fury, Gluttony Challenge.
- Adjustments have been made so that Loot Progress resets to zero during the Square Loot Challenge.
- The maximum value for Loot has been set to 9999. This limit is intended to be removed once more efficient logic is implemented.
- If there is sufficient experience in Loot, it has been adjusted to be obtained all at once.
- Reassign will now be available with no limits.
- Remaining upgrade time for Theory will now be displayed.
- Added a QoL feature to the store that allows for all Theory levels to be upgraded at once.
- The Reward Multiplier now applies to the final rewards in Battle. Additionally, during the Square Root Challenge, all rewards will become zero.
[Important Notice]
In our last patch, there have been reports of a bug where some users' parameters became corrupted with invalid values (NaN), making it impossible to progress in the game. We are currently addressing this issue on a case-by-case basis and are diligently working on a fix. If you are still experiencing this problem, please contact us.
