 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Spiral update for 7 November 2023

[v2.3.1 (Bonfire)]

Share · View all patches · Build 12635985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • A new DLC "Bonfire" has been added. The Bonfire increases your Battle Reward Multiplier. Furthermore, by continuously equipping the Bonfire, you can enhance its Passive Effect.

[Changes]

  • Disabled Nuke mode in the Fury, Gluttony Challenge.
  • Adjustments have been made so that Loot Progress resets to zero during the Square Loot Challenge.
  • The maximum value for Loot has been set to 9999. This limit is intended to be removed once more efficient logic is implemented.
  • If there is sufficient experience in Loot, it has been adjusted to be obtained all at once.
  • Reassign will now be available with no limits.
  • Remaining upgrade time for Theory will now be displayed.
  • Added a QoL feature to the store that allows for all Theory levels to be upgraded at once.
  • The Reward Multiplier now applies to the final rewards in Battle. Additionally, during the Square Root Challenge, all rewards will become zero.

[Important Notice]
In our last patch, there have been reports of a bug where some users' parameters became corrupted with invalid values (NaN), making it impossible to progress in the game. We are currently addressing this issue on a case-by-case basis and are diligently working on a fix. If you are still experiencing this problem, please contact us.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1827981 Depot 1827981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link