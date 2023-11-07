[v2.3.1 (Bonfire)]

[Added]

A new DLC "Bonfire" has been added. The Bonfire increases your Battle Reward Multiplier. Furthermore, by continuously equipping the Bonfire, you can enhance its Passive Effect.

[Changes]

Disabled Nuke mode in the Fury, Gluttony Challenge.

Adjustments have been made so that Loot Progress resets to zero during the Square Loot Challenge.

The maximum value for Loot has been set to 9999. This limit is intended to be removed once more efficient logic is implemented.

If there is sufficient experience in Loot, it has been adjusted to be obtained all at once.

Reassign will now be available with no limits.

Remaining upgrade time for Theory will now be displayed.

Added a QoL feature to the store that allows for all Theory levels to be upgraded at once.

The Reward Multiplier now applies to the final rewards in Battle. Additionally, during the Square Root Challenge, all rewards will become zero.

[Important Notice]

In our last patch, there have been reports of a bug where some users' parameters became corrupted with invalid values (NaN), making it impossible to progress in the game. We are currently addressing this issue on a case-by-case basis and are diligently working on a fix. If you are still experiencing this problem, please contact us.