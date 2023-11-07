- Rebalanced damage scaling. Strenght and Intelligence will add less to PAB and MAB but equipment have been buffed to make up for the difference in the early game. This change will make character with high growth rate less broken in the mid-to-lategame
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial quest and a dev-quest would appear in the available story quests in the beginning of the game
Our Adventurer Guild update for 7 November 2023
Patch 0.714
