 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medusa Frontier update for 7 November 2023

Bugfix & Options update 0.2.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12635752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.9.1

Revisions & Changes.

Default camera mouse movement resolution set to 500.
Option Menu: Camera Movement speed is now adjustable.
Option menu: Apply Settings now saves configuration.
Revised startup configuration steps.
Revised option menu rendering scale and UI.
Build mode walls snap at 2 unit intervals.

Additional Changes.

Bugfix terrain shader for gpu compatibility testing.
Bugfix : shader revision for unused variables.
Object rendering revision for testing steam deck compatibility.
Configuration hotfix to allow 8k resolution.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1925531 Depot 1925531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link