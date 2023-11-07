Bugfix & Options update 0.2.9.1

Update 0.2.9.1
Revisions & Changes.
Default camera mouse movement resolution set to 500.
Option Menu: Camera Movement speed is now adjustable.
Option menu: Apply Settings now saves configuration.
Revised startup configuration steps.
Revised option menu rendering scale and UI.
Build mode walls snap at 2 unit intervals.
Additional Changes.
Bugfix terrain shader for gpu compatibility testing.
Bugfix : shader revision for unused variables.
Object rendering revision for testing steam deck compatibility.
Configuration hotfix to allow 8k resolution.
Changed files in this update