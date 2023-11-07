Bugfix & Options update 0.2.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12635752 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.2.9.1

Revisions & Changes.

Default camera mouse movement resolution set to 500.

Option Menu: Camera Movement speed is now adjustable.

Option menu: Apply Settings now saves configuration.

Revised startup configuration steps.

Revised option menu rendering scale and UI.

Build mode walls snap at 2 unit intervals.

Additional Changes.

Bugfix terrain shader for gpu compatibility testing.

Bugfix : shader revision for unused variables.

Object rendering revision for testing steam deck compatibility.

Configuration hotfix to allow 8k resolution.