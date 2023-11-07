 Skip to content

Movie Night update for 7 November 2023

Hotfix 0.81

Movie Night update for 7 November 2023

Hotfix 0.81

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick hotfix for the developer achievement unlock. The method has now been changed to a developer console command.

I will get around to helping those that need the unlock thanks :)

