Hotfix 0.81

This is a quick hotfix for the developer achievement unlock. The method has now been changed to a developer console command.
I will get around to helping those that need the unlock thanks :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is a quick hotfix for the developer achievement unlock. The method has now been changed to a developer console command.
I will get around to helping those that need the unlock thanks :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update