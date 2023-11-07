Anniversary Update!

Hello Herders! We'd like to thank everyone who has bought the game, talked about the game, or shared it with their friends so far. We've found nothing more rewarding than seeing new multiplayer times pop up on the leaderboards, and we're extremely grateful for your support.

Cat Herders was released on Steam one year ago TODAY! (07/11/2023) To celebrate, we're pushing one of our biggest updates yet, with a whole host of new features, improvements, and fixes.

The biggest change we've made is that the default difficulty is now easier. We realize that the original game was pretty difficult, and after a while of tweaking and playtesting, we've arrived at a new version that we think everyone can enjoy. We're super happy to get this new version out, but if you want to go back to the original difficulty, you can just check the "hard mode" box in settings. Any leaderboard times you set on the old version are still valid on hard mode!

Apart from this, we've made a bunch of UI tweaks and redesigned certain elements. We've learned a lot since we first released on Steam, and we hope that shows in this update.

Full patch notes are below, hope you enjoy it! Keep on Herdin' and we'll be back soon with more updates.

Space Birb xoxoxox

Added easy (or new default) mode

Default difficulty now removes 20% of cats, increases iteam radius by 20%

Cat trap holds 20% more cats

Cat cannon recoils 40% less making it easier to keep active

Reduced difficulty of spooky level even on easy

Original difficulty available from main menu in settings

Trees and grass sway in the wind

New per-player radar shows where unherded cats are

A cute noise and animation on the cat counter when cats reach the goal

The entrance to the cat goal has been redesigned and animated

Cats that are thrown by players make a yowl and spin, just like with the cannon

Hotbar complete redesigned to be clearer

Cats kick up dust particles when they run

Canyon level contains floating dust particles in the air

Rejigged some goals to have tighter boundaries

Audio effects in halloween level are now tied to master audio mixer

Disabled some useless log output

Thanked a few more deserving folk in the credits

Tweaked in game UI in a host of ways

Added some transitions between scenes

Redesigned panels to be clearer

Cats on another storey will not react to items

Fixed some glitches with button noises

Fixed an audio listener bug in 3 player mode

Improved UI (canvas) rendering to speed up frametimes

Tweak font size in per-player UI

Change how number of remaining items is displayed

Tweaked house level geometry so that cats get stuck less often

Known issues: