Anniversary Update!

Hello Herders! We'd like to thank everyone who has bought the game, talked about the game, or shared it with their friends so far. We've found nothing more rewarding than seeing new multiplayer times pop up on the leaderboards, and we're extremely grateful for your support.
Cat Herders was released on Steam one year ago TODAY! (07/11/2023) To celebrate, we're pushing one of our biggest updates yet, with a whole host of new features, improvements, and fixes.
The biggest change we've made is that the default difficulty is now easier. We realize that the original game was pretty difficult, and after a while of tweaking and playtesting, we've arrived at a new version that we think everyone can enjoy. We're super happy to get this new version out, but if you want to go back to the original difficulty, you can just check the "hard mode" box in settings. Any leaderboard times you set on the old version are still valid on hard mode!
Apart from this, we've made a bunch of UI tweaks and redesigned certain elements. We've learned a lot since we first released on Steam, and we hope that shows in this update.
Full patch notes are below, hope you enjoy it! Keep on Herdin' and we'll be back soon with more updates.
Space Birb xoxoxox
- Added easy (or new default) mode
- Default difficulty now removes 20% of cats, increases iteam radius by 20%
- Cat trap holds 20% more cats
- Cat cannon recoils 40% less making it easier to keep active
- Reduced difficulty of spooky level even on easy
- Original difficulty available from main menu in settings
- Trees and grass sway in the wind
- New per-player radar shows where unherded cats are
- A cute noise and animation on the cat counter when cats reach the goal
- The entrance to the cat goal has been redesigned and animated
- Cats that are thrown by players make a yowl and spin, just like with the cannon
- Hotbar complete redesigned to be clearer
- Cats kick up dust particles when they run
- Canyon level contains floating dust particles in the air
- Rejigged some goals to have tighter boundaries
- Audio effects in halloween level are now tied to master audio mixer
- Disabled some useless log output
- Thanked a few more deserving folk in the credits
- Tweaked in game UI in a host of ways
- Added some transitions between scenes
- Redesigned panels to be clearer
- Cats on another storey will not react to items
- Fixed some glitches with button noises
- Fixed an audio listener bug in 3 player mode
- Improved UI (canvas) rendering to speed up frametimes
- Tweak font size in per-player UI
- Change how number of remaining items is displayed
- Tweaked house level geometry so that cats get stuck less often
Known issues:
- Selecting Hard Mode in options with a controller is harder than it should be.
