Branch Hotfix v1.1.1

HOTFIX - v1.1.1.

This update is a minor hotfix to fix a specific branch in the game that would cause an exception.

The branch: (minor spoiler)

If you chose to visit Rinagi during an early group split and do not ask him one of the listed questions the game will later check against this unasked question and cause an error.

A snippet of code has been added that should resolve this issue.

Thank you for letting me know, and for playing!

~ Corvaena

