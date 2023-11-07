Twitch Drops Event & Daily LogIn Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 12635706 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 05:06:08 UTC by Wendy

We're thrilled to announce several events to celebrate the beginning of season 5!

Event 1:

Earn exclusive skins based on your total watch time of DYSTERRA content on Twitch.

Tune in and claim limited edition Season 5 skins!

**

Event Schedule:

**

(Week 1)

PST: 2023.11.10 (Fri) 12:00am - 2023.11.16 (Thu) 12:00am

CET: 2023.11.10 (Fri) 09:00 - 2023.11.16 (Thu) 09:00

Watch for 1 hour or more: DMR TF80A [Skull-Silver]

Watch for 2 hours or more: Reinf. Fiber Upper Suit [Skull-Silver]

(Week 2)

PST: 2023.11.17 (Fri) 12:00am - 2023.11.23 (Thu) 12:00am

CET: 2023.11.17 (Fri) 09:00 - 2023.11.23 (Thu) 09:00

Watch for 1 hour or more: Energy SMG EGX-300 [Skull-Silver]

Watch for 2 hours or more: Reinf. Fiber Lower Suit [Skull-Silver]

Note: Skin Redemption Period: Skins must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within 90 days of acquisition.

Event 2:

Log in Daily to Reap Rewards!

To celebrate the new season, we’ll be doubling daily login rewards!!

Don’t miss out on this chance to get extra Terrapoints to unlock that item you’ve been eyeing!

The double-points event will last for 14 days following the release of Season 5 (Until November 22nd).

Note: Daily rewards are calculated based on the 24-hour period starting at midnight, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).