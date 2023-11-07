Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - November 7, 2023

 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 7 November 2023

This patch addresses some issues in the November 1st update.

  • Reduction: Silent Station: Increased speedrun time limit from 4:40 to 4:50.
  • Reduction: Silent Station: Removed a dialogue trigger with no associated dialogue.
  • Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Increased speedrun time limit from 3:00 to 3:15.
  • Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Fixed a missing objective description.
  • Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Fixed the guide bot getting stuck when the last node is activated within 3 seconds of the previous node.
  • Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Moved some spawners to avoid aliens falling through the ground.
  • Reduction: Fallen City: Increased speedrun time limit from 1:38 to 1:40.
  • Reduction: Inevitable Escalation: Increased speedrun time limit from 6:00 to 6:30.
  • Reduction: Inevitable Escalation: This mission is no longer eligible for the Hardcore achievement.
  • Fixed a medal being awarded to all players in the lobby rather than just the player who performed the required action.
  • Fixed screen-space motion blur being enabled.
  • Fixed a crash when viewing materials using certain proxies in -tools mode.

Additionally, since the release on Wednesday, we have released hotfixes for the following issues:

  • Fixed favorited game servers appearing on the lobby list even if they aren't Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop servers.
  • Fixed certain graphics settings not being saved after being changed in the Advanced Settings screen.
  • Fixed Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces scores not being updated on the leaderboard.
  • Fixed an advanced setting for marine names using the wrong labels for each option.
  • Fixed gas grenade particle effects disappearing for players far away from the grenade.

