Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - November 7, 2023

This patch addresses some issues in the November 1st update.
- Reduction: Silent Station: Increased speedrun time limit from 4:40 to 4:50.
- Reduction: Silent Station: Removed a dialogue trigger with no associated dialogue.
- Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Increased speedrun time limit from 3:00 to 3:15.
- Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Fixed a missing objective description.
- Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Fixed the guide bot getting stuck when the last node is activated within 3 seconds of the previous node.
- Reduction: Operation Sandstorm: Moved some spawners to avoid aliens falling through the ground.
- Reduction: Fallen City: Increased speedrun time limit from 1:38 to 1:40.
- Reduction: Inevitable Escalation: Increased speedrun time limit from 6:00 to 6:30.
- Reduction: Inevitable Escalation: This mission is no longer eligible for the Hardcore achievement.
- Fixed a medal being awarded to all players in the lobby rather than just the player who performed the required action.
- Fixed screen-space motion blur being enabled.
- Fixed a crash when viewing materials using certain proxies in -tools mode.
Additionally, since the release on Wednesday, we have released hotfixes for the following issues:
- Fixed favorited game servers appearing on the lobby list even if they aren't Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop servers.
- Fixed certain graphics settings not being saved after being changed in the Advanced Settings screen.
- Fixed Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces scores not being updated on the leaderboard.
- Fixed an advanced setting for marine names using the wrong labels for each option.
- Fixed gas grenade particle effects disappearing for players far away from the grenade.
