-
Added additional language options and localization
-
Bug fixes
-
Improved fun
Daisy Flies to the Moon update for 8 November 2023
Update 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Daisy Flies to the Moon Content Depot 1395711
- Loading history…
Daisy Flies to the Moon Linux Depot 1395712
- Loading history…
Daisy Flies to the Moon Mac Depot 1395713
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update