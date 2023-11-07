 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 7 November 2023

1.231107.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12635539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 修复静若猛虎 战斗内升级后 仍然被移除的问题
  • 3个随机事件解锁的伴侣 增加投放出没地图说明
  • 游戏内设置 增加 双修动画开关 增加战斗中伴侣牌演出开关
  • 修复 在手牌较少时，使用抽牌弃牌类卡片和技能，没有触发弃牌选择的问题

Changed files in this update

Depot 1913421 Depot 1913421
  • Loading history…
Depot 1913422 Depot 1913422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link