- 修复静若猛虎 战斗内升级后 仍然被移除的问题
- 3个随机事件解锁的伴侣 增加投放出没地图说明
- 游戏内设置 增加 双修动画开关 增加战斗中伴侣牌演出开关
- 修复 在手牌较少时，使用抽牌弃牌类卡片和技能，没有触发弃牌选择的问题
幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 7 November 2023
1.231107.1
