Share · View all patches · Build 12635538 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 04:59:08 UTC by Wendy

AI Adjustments:

AI Snakes and Rats now exhibit more realistic sight perception to mimic animal instincts.

AI Rat health values have been adjusted to 25% to enhance game-play balance.

Game Intro Cinematic:

The game intro cinematic has been temporarily disconnected. Stay tuned for an ETA on its re-installation.

Environmental Enhancements:

More foliage has been added to the level for a richer, immersive environment.

Current assets in the level have been reorganized for better game-play flow.

Bug Fixes:

Various bugs have been diligently fixed to ensure a smoother gaming experience.

Thank you for your support. We're committed to delivering a top-notch adventure, and your feedback and support are invaluable. Keep the suggestions coming as we work to make "Total Vengeance" even better!

Stay tuned for more updates and happy gaming! 🎮🌟