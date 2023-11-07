We've added five Steam Achievements related to the Customer minigames.

To unlock the "Meet the Girl" achievement, you need to see her in all available poses. The task may seem simple, but it will take you a certain amount of time to complete it.

To make it easier to follow the tasks, you will be shown a small notification window with the current status.



The other two achievements are related to the Customer's spending. The task is completed when any customer spends more than 10000 for Loyal Customer or 50000 for Gold Customer on a massage at Sophia's Spa.

