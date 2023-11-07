 Skip to content

Abscission update for 7 November 2023

Inventory tweak

Share · View all patches · Build 12635513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the inventory to reduce size and make navigation back to game world easier.
  • Red crystals used to navigate inventory up and down.
  • Change will take effect when starting a new game.

