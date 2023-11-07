Version 0.1.8

[Added] Dog, can chase thieves when tamed

[Added] Dog House

[Added] Sandbox Mode(Unlimited Money, Unlimited Fuel), you cant earn achievements in this mode

[Added] Fill Shelves ability to Stocker

[Added] Fill Dispensers ability to Stocker

[Added] Organize boxes ability to Stocker

[Added] Fill Fuel Tank ability to Manager

[Added] Fill Trash Car ability to Manager

[Added] Upgrade ability to Builder

[Added] Repair ability to Builder

[Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to auto wash

[Added] Toggle Sprint option to settings

[Added] Hold & Spam option to settings

[Added] Colorblind option to settings

[Added] Honk and Cough option to settings

[Added] Auto Save option

[Added] Sort option to workers panel

[Added] New vehicle for purchase

[Added] Bench upgrades

[Added] Picnic Table

[Added] More Employees Upgrade, gives 1 more employee limit per level

[Added] Battery for store electiriciy, and you can sell electricity with it

[Added] Baked Beans

[Added] Lighter Fluid

[Added] Cold icon to information for which items required cooler

[Added] Reset Boxes button to emergency panel

[Added] You can give drinks to workers now, this will increase their energy

[Added] Now you can add solo items to boxes while holding box

[Added] Give bonus to worker option added to details panel to increase energy

[Added] Stock tab to station panel

[Added] Security Camera option added to TV

[Added] Added automatic,open,close option to lights you can change it while looking with hammer

[Added] No Smoking sign sockets to fuel pumps

[Added] Now you can hit to workers with bat to reset them

[Added] Info to hiring workers panel

[Added] Open/Close animation to level 1 house garage

[Added] Lemon Tree

[Added] Lemon

[Added] Lemonade

[Added] Lemon Squeezer

[Added] 2 New Achievement

[Added] Keybinds Info to F1

[Added] Snow, activating with event

[Added] Spanish

[Changed] Trucks does not require zanama extra anymore

[Changed] Customer vehicles speed increased to reduce traffic

[Changed] Now cat goes near cat house

[Changed] Cash registers now can handle 3 customer like before 0.1.7

[Changed] Now you can sleep on office beds

[Changed] Bench scale decreased

[Changed] Level 1 cooler visual and capacity

[Changed] Now we can see the fractions of our money, up to 1000 dollars

[Changed] Now workers goes to nearest chair

[Changed] Fuel Tank Capacity Upgrade Max Level Increased to 20

[Changed] Our cars fuel consumption reduced

[Changed] Now employees takes their first salary when recruited to prevent hire-fire bug

[Changed] Now you can put boxes to cart more easily

[Changed] Now when you break a shelf or a cooler items inside drops with box

[Changed] Foliage

[Changed] Some French translations

[Fixed] Highscore is not saving

[Fixed] Sometimes customers can pay less for groceries

[Fixed] Cat house does not bring cat back

[Fixed] Drugs can not save/load

[Fixed] 100K Achievement can not achievable

[Fixed] Foam visual

[Fixed] When builder build something upgraded its placed with level 1

[Fixed] Some employee abilities not shown up sometimes

[Fixed] Cat can stuck at walking animation

[Fixed] Cart position not saved

[Fixed] Cashier sometimes stay wrong rotation when selling at register

[Fixed] Manager orders air freshener when not required

[Fixed] Security camera can stay in air after upgrading WC

[Fixed] Sometimes worker can stuck because of customers

[Fixed] Customers sometimes can buy item from outside the wall

[Fixed] The experience point requirement is still too high for old saves

[Fixed] Quitting workers can take boxes with them to portal

[Fixed] Starting equipments durability not saving

[Fixed] Pumpers now go to take pump before placing to vehicle

[Fixed] Cant open boxes at house

[Fixed] Disabled status does not save

[Fixed] Customers complaining about dirts when dirtiness is 1

[Fixed] Order achievements not updating correctly

[Fixed] Some ui not visible when using computer

[Fixed] Office beds does not decrease employees sleep time

[Fixed] Sometimes ALT+Tab cause crash

[Fixed] Workers fall asleep at nights while customers inside station

[Fixed] Cargo truck sometimes get stuck while exiting station

[Fixed] If you load the game at employee salary time you can pay double sometimes

[Fixed] All the dirt appears again every time you load the game

[Fixed] Stocker can take builders box sometimes

[Fixed] Builder can take boxes from us

[Fixed] New Unity version caused constant crashes, Changed to older unity version