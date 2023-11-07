Version 0.1.8

[Added] Dog, can chase thieves when tamed
[Added] Dog House
[Added] Sandbox Mode(Unlimited Money, Unlimited Fuel), you cant earn achievements in this mode
[Added] Fill Shelves ability to Stocker
[Added] Fill Dispensers ability to Stocker
[Added] Organize boxes ability to Stocker
[Added] Fill Fuel Tank ability to Manager
[Added] Fill Trash Car ability to Manager
[Added] Upgrade ability to Builder
[Added] Repair ability to Builder
[Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to auto wash
[Added] Toggle Sprint option to settings
[Added] Hold & Spam option to settings
[Added] Colorblind option to settings
[Added] Honk and Cough option to settings
[Added] Auto Save option
[Added] Sort option to workers panel
[Added] New vehicle for purchase
[Added] Bench upgrades
[Added] Picnic Table
[Added] More Employees Upgrade, gives 1 more employee limit per level
[Added] Battery for store electiriciy, and you can sell electricity with it
[Added] Baked Beans
[Added] Lighter Fluid
[Added] Cold icon to information for which items required cooler
[Added] Reset Boxes button to emergency panel
[Added] You can give drinks to workers now, this will increase their energy
[Added] Now you can add solo items to boxes while holding box
[Added] Give bonus to worker option added to details panel to increase energy
[Added] Stock tab to station panel
[Added] Security Camera option added to TV
[Added] Added automatic,open,close option to lights you can change it while looking with hammer
[Added] No Smoking sign sockets to fuel pumps
[Added] Now you can hit to workers with bat to reset them
[Added] Info to hiring workers panel
[Added] Open/Close animation to level 1 house garage
[Added] Lemon Tree
[Added] Lemon
[Added] Lemonade
[Added] Lemon Squeezer
[Added] 2 New Achievement
[Added] Keybinds Info to F1
[Added] Snow, activating with event
[Added] Spanish
[Changed] Trucks does not require zanama extra anymore
[Changed] Customer vehicles speed increased to reduce traffic
[Changed] Now cat goes near cat house
[Changed] Cash registers now can handle 3 customer like before 0.1.7
[Changed] Now you can sleep on office beds
[Changed] Bench scale decreased
[Changed] Level 1 cooler visual and capacity
[Changed] Now we can see the fractions of our money, up to 1000 dollars
[Changed] Now workers goes to nearest chair
[Changed] Fuel Tank Capacity Upgrade Max Level Increased to 20
[Changed] Our cars fuel consumption reduced
[Changed] Now employees takes their first salary when recruited to prevent hire-fire bug
[Changed] Now you can put boxes to cart more easily
[Changed] Now when you break a shelf or a cooler items inside drops with box
[Changed] Foliage
[Changed] Some French translations
[Fixed] Highscore is not saving
[Fixed] Sometimes customers can pay less for groceries
[Fixed] Cat house does not bring cat back
[Fixed] Drugs can not save/load
[Fixed] 100K Achievement can not achievable
[Fixed] Foam visual
[Fixed] When builder build something upgraded its placed with level 1
[Fixed] Some employee abilities not shown up sometimes
[Fixed] Cat can stuck at walking animation
[Fixed] Cart position not saved
[Fixed] Cashier sometimes stay wrong rotation when selling at register
[Fixed] Manager orders air freshener when not required
[Fixed] Security camera can stay in air after upgrading WC
[Fixed] Sometimes worker can stuck because of customers
[Fixed] Customers sometimes can buy item from outside the wall
[Fixed] The experience point requirement is still too high for old saves
[Fixed] Quitting workers can take boxes with them to portal
[Fixed] Starting equipments durability not saving
[Fixed] Pumpers now go to take pump before placing to vehicle
[Fixed] Cant open boxes at house
[Fixed] Disabled status does not save
[Fixed] Customers complaining about dirts when dirtiness is 1
[Fixed] Order achievements not updating correctly
[Fixed] Some ui not visible when using computer
[Fixed] Office beds does not decrease employees sleep time
[Fixed] Sometimes ALT+Tab cause crash
[Fixed] Workers fall asleep at nights while customers inside station
[Fixed] Cargo truck sometimes get stuck while exiting station
[Fixed] If you load the game at employee salary time you can pay double sometimes
[Fixed] All the dirt appears again every time you load the game
[Fixed] Stocker can take builders box sometimes
[Fixed] Builder can take boxes from us
[Fixed] New Unity version caused constant crashes, Changed to older unity version
