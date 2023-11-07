v0.78.58 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,
In this update, I have added a couple of controllable guns, and a new Weapon, changed the menu slightly, and fixed some errors.
more details below:
Added:
- Added Salamander Ring Weapon.
- Added a Sniper & Crossbow controllable weapons.
- Added a scrollbar to the Gun Selection Area
- Visualized damage and reload time of Guns.
Fixed:
- Fixed GunUI again.
- Fixed Gun menu loading being weird.
- Mini-Bosses no longer get feared.
- Mini-Bosses no longer get corrupted.
- Fixed Salt Shotgun Error.
- Fixed Corrupting Wand Error.
- Fixed Bug Zapper Error.
- Fixed Character Error.
- Fixed Enemy Error.
Changed:
- Changed the Menu: placed the gun selection into a more visible location.
- Increased size of bullet sprites and colliders.
- Redid character tiles.
- Locked guns are more obvious now.
Please Consider Wishlisting if you don't already own the Game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/
If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.
