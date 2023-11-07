v0.78.58 Entomophobia Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12635429 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 01:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellas,

In this update, I have added a couple of controllable guns, and a new Weapon, changed the menu slightly, and fixed some errors.

more details below:

Added:

Added Salamander Ring Weapon.

Added a Sniper & Crossbow controllable weapons.

Added a scrollbar to the Gun Selection Area

Visualized damage and reload time of Guns.

Fixed:

Fixed GunUI again.

Fixed Gun menu loading being weird.

Mini-Bosses no longer get feared.

Mini-Bosses no longer get corrupted.

Fixed Salt Shotgun Error.

Fixed Corrupting Wand Error.

Fixed Bug Zapper Error.

Fixed Character Error.

Fixed Enemy Error.

Changed:

Changed the Menu: placed the gun selection into a more visible location.

Increased size of bullet sprites and colliders.

Redid character tiles.

Locked guns are more obvious now.

Enjoy!