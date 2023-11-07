 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 7 November 2023

v0.78.58 Entomophobia Update

7 November 2023

Hello fellas,

In this update, I have added a couple of controllable guns, and a new Weapon, changed the menu slightly, and fixed some errors.

more details below:

Added:

  • Added Salamander Ring Weapon.
  • Added a Sniper & Crossbow controllable weapons.
  • Added a scrollbar to the Gun Selection Area
  • Visualized damage and reload time of Guns.

Fixed:

  • Fixed GunUI again.
  • Fixed Gun menu loading being weird.
  • Mini-Bosses no longer get feared.
  • Mini-Bosses no longer get corrupted.
  • Fixed Salt Shotgun Error.
  • Fixed Corrupting Wand Error.
  • Fixed Bug Zapper Error.
  • Fixed Character Error.
  • Fixed Enemy Error.

Changed:

  • Changed the Menu: placed the gun selection into a more visible location.
  • Increased size of bullet sprites and colliders.
  • Redid character tiles.
  • Locked guns are more obvious now.

Please Consider Wishlisting if you don't already own the Game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.

Enjoy!

