Breakwaters update for 7 November 2023

New NPC texture variants and improved fish

Breakwaters update for 7 November 2023 · Build 12635209

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.33
-Setup random clothing and skin colors for female NPC.
-Setup random skin colors for male NPC.
-Improved fish movement logic in shallow water.
-Improved fire damage logic related to floors.

