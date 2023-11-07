v0.8.33
-Setup random clothing and skin colors for female NPC.
-Setup random skin colors for male NPC.
-Improved fish movement logic in shallow water.
-Improved fire damage logic related to floors.
Breakwaters update for 7 November 2023
New NPC texture variants and improved fish
