- Adjusted the shield to also be affected by the player's defense value. This change will fix invincibility frames issues for shields too. Taking a lot of hits at the same instance won't remove all shields at once.
- Optimized and reworked the hammer's charge attack wall detection mechanism. Ideally, this change will make the hammer charge attack no longer be stuck to the walls and have the exact same control feeling as the old system.
- Corrected inconsistent pixel size on the player health bar and shield bar UI.
- Added a stamina bar beneath the HP bar. Some player feedback indicated that it was difficult to see the stamina bar in the middle of a fight. This made it challenging for players to determine whether they had enough stamina to initiate a dash. Therefore, we focused on improving the glance value of the UI: it will have a white color when the player doesn't have enough stamina and a green color when the player has enough stamina. Having a screen-stationary UI bar to indicate dash availability and the minimum stamina threshold at any time would reduce the frustration experienced by not knowing how much stamina is available.
Spell Disk update for 7 November 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.4c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
