Blance Change

Balance Update:

Perdition:

From: By not attacking, each stack of debuffs deals X pure damage to enemies

Changed into: No Attack, dealing X pure damage to enemies for each stack of debuffs and curses

Blasphemy:

From: By When interacting with a totem: Destroy the totem, gain a stack of X-stack revelations and combos

Changed into:Changed to When interacting with a totem: Gain a curse, destroy the totem, gain Revelation of Stack X, and combos

Blood Fury:

Barseker New Skill: On Counterattack: If it is caused by Object Amplification or Magic Increase, there is a x% chance to increase Physical Attack or Demon Attack by 1

Corruption:

Curser New Skill: When Attribute Decreased: x% chance to increase (including Curse)

Whirling Crown:

Changed into: On Slash: If the enemy is a boss, cools down all skills (including once per stack)

Break Free from the Chains:

Changed into When Cursed: Increases max mana by 8%.

Prophecy:

Changed into Kill: If the enemy is a boss, gain an additional 1000 souls

Game Optimization Updates:

When unlocking an achievement, the game will store an additional achievement unlock status to the archive, and each time you open the game, it will try to upload the achievement unlock status to avoid unlock failures caused by network issues.