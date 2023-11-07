 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

方块地牢2 update for 7 November 2023

Blance Change

Share · View all patches · Build 12635058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Balance Update:
Perdition:
From: By not attacking, each stack of debuffs deals X pure damage to enemies
Changed into: No Attack, dealing X pure damage to enemies for each stack of debuffs and curses
Blasphemy:
From: By When interacting with a totem: Destroy the totem, gain a stack of X-stack revelations and combos
Changed into:Changed to When interacting with a totem: Gain a curse, destroy the totem, gain Revelation of Stack X, and combos
Blood Fury:
Barseker New Skill: On Counterattack: If it is caused by Object Amplification or Magic Increase, there is a x% chance to increase Physical Attack or Demon Attack by 1
Corruption:
Curser New Skill: When Attribute Decreased: x% chance to increase (including Curse)
Whirling Crown:
Changed into: On Slash: If the enemy is a boss, cools down all skills (including once per stack)
Break Free from the Chains:
Changed into When Cursed: Increases max mana by 8%.
Prophecy:
Changed into Kill: If the enemy is a boss, gain an additional 1000 souls

Game Optimization Updates:
When unlocking an achievement, the game will store an additional achievement unlock status to the archive, and each time you open the game, it will try to upload the achievement unlock status to avoid unlock failures caused by network issues.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12635058
Depot 2490281 Depot 2490281
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link