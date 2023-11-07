TransOps.PlayTest7

Fixed Player Profile. This is still under construction and will be for quite sometime. I just fixed the Character Selection side of it so a PlayProfile_Slot will save in your game files now. Eventually this will hold your rank, kills, death ect.
- Player Profile
This only works after selecting a character in game.
- Character Selection
Again, make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning. If deploy button won't make sure you press "apply" first.
NEW MAPS
- Camp Confusion - Night - TDM
Fixed some of the shadows and lights but don't think it did much. Still working on this map.
Changed files in this update