TransOps.PlayTest7

Fixed Player Profile. This is still under construction and will be for quite sometime. I just fixed the Character Selection side of it so a PlayProfile_Slot will save in your game files now. Eventually this will hold your rank, kills, death ect.

Player Profile

This only works after selecting a character in game.

Character Selection

Again, make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning. If deploy button won't make sure you press "apply" first.

NEW MAPS

Camp Confusion - Night - TDM

Fixed some of the shadows and lights but don't think it did much. Still working on this map.