Patch Notes: Version 0.5.3.01 - 11/06/2023

• Clients:
- Updated almost all stories for each client type, except for Aligned Cartographer.
- Added new stories for each client type, except for Aligned Cartographer.
- Client Stories will now no longer be repeated until after every other story for that client has been used.
• Obstacles:
- Renamed Debris Fields to Ship Graveyards.
• Bug Fixes:
- Edwin's part of Debris Field Line 5, where he says "G-g-g-ghosts?" now correctly uses his scared face.
- On the Records Screen, changing your insignia or difficulty inside the insignia selection menu will now update the record display screen appropriately.
- The Pause Screen is now no longer hidden behind a black screen if the Gamepad Connect Notice appears at the very start of the Tutorial.
- The Tutorial Ship will now start with the proper amount of power in each system when the Tutorial is started automatically.
• Typos:
- Replaced ' with ’ in the Aligned Cartographer client stories.
Changed files in this update