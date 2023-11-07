 Skip to content

The Chaser's Voyage update for 7 November 2023

Patch Notes: Version 0.5.3.01 - 11/06/2023

Build 12635017

Patchnotes via Steam Community
• Clients:
  • Updated almost all stories for each client type, except for Aligned Cartographer.
  • Added new stories for each client type, except for Aligned Cartographer.
  • Client Stories will now no longer be repeated until after every other story for that client has been used.
• Obstacles:
  • Renamed Debris Fields to Ship Graveyards.
• Bug Fixes:
  • Edwin's part of Debris Field Line 5, where he says "G-g-g-ghosts?" now correctly uses his scared face.
  • On the Records Screen, changing your insignia or difficulty inside the insignia selection menu will now update the record display screen appropriately.
  • The Pause Screen is now no longer hidden behind a black screen if the Gamepad Connect Notice appears at the very start of the Tutorial.
  • The Tutorial Ship will now start with the proper amount of power in each system when the Tutorial is started automatically.
• Typos:
  • Replaced ' with ’ in the Aligned Cartographer client stories.

