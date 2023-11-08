Alien Hominid Invasion Hotfix 1.1.1

Message from the Mothership

Greetings, invaders! Can you believe Alien Hominid Invasion has been out for a week already? We appreciate all the support and feedback on the game so far, and we’ve been hard at work making the necessary changes to improve your invasion experience.

Today’s hotfix will be a small, but necessary one to improve server timeout issues for online play. We currently have a larger patch in the works focused more on balance-related tweaks, so please keep an eye out for that update coming soon!

Fixes