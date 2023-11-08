 Skip to content

Alien Hominid Invasion update for 8 November 2023

Alien Hominid Invasion Hotfix 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Message from the Mothership

Greetings, invaders! Can you believe Alien Hominid Invasion has been out for a week already? We appreciate all the support and feedback on the game so far, and we’ve been hard at work making the necessary changes to improve your invasion experience.

Today’s hotfix will be a small, but necessary one to improve server timeout issues for online play. We currently have a larger patch in the works focused more on balance-related tweaks, so please keep an eye out for that update coming soon!

Fixes

  • Made it so that players can still host an online session if join codes are not functioning properly.
  • Corrected cinematic animator Fernando Finamore’s name in the credits. Shout out Fernando!
  • Fixed a bug causing Japanese and Korean subtitles and captions to display incorrectly.

