Fixes for October

-Fixed glitch where Reputation to interact with Red wasn't displaying the correct percentage

-Fixed glitch where having negative salt when interacting with Swordbreaker Upgrade caused the player to be unable to leave

-Fixed Controller glitch where navigation acted weird in main menu options menu

-Gave controller support to launcher

-Increased player sprint speed

-While outside of combat the player will no longer lose stamina while sprinting

-Increased speed of all player attacks

-Fixed glitch where hovering over missing stat or mission dialogue didn't focus on button

-Fixed glitch where mouse exiting and then returning to viewport wouldn't refocus buttons

-Fixed glitch where startup choices buttons would focus oddly when player controller wasn't plugged in

-Fixed glitch where train leaving wouldn't delete note that was on console

-Fixed dialogue thoughts when fixing train that wasn't making it obvious that disembarking the train would cause it to leave

-Reworded Arren's final message to be more obvious about the end of the episode

-Added a tutorial message from Arren in front of Marx+Bishop as well as Valen that indicates the Talk To Death option for dealing with enemies

-In the first time launcher Apply and exit now applies settings and restarts the game rather than requiring the player to restart themselves

-Added train departing sound when player disembarks the train and succeeds in sending it off

-Fixed glitch where player could open coat menus inside the choices menu

-Made Arren say something specific when player dies from Sanity death to make up for lack of animation currently

-Added conversational barks and grunts to all enemy conversations

-Added message from Arren saying player needs to return to tutorial door with lockcracker

-Fixed glitch where putting certain graphics settings too low would cause the Grand Jester Sanity Hazard to not be visible

-Fixed glitch where navigating the options menu with the controller wasn't working properly

-Fixed Queen Fisher Shirt to stop clipping into the NWSP coat

-Fixed glitch where 'Da Rats' didn't have birthday hats on during October

-Moved location of Masters Emergency Trainstation Repair Station, as well as where location text appears

-Changed interaction with Minimalg Racer

-Removed Secret Service achievement on Steam due to it not working because of Steam's backend