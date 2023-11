Hello,

A Priest Walks Into a Graveyard has just been updated. Here you can find the main changes and additions:

Seven Steam Achievements added ;

; Option to play windowed/full screen (press F at any time to change it);

Game code optimization;

Minor bug fixes.

That's it for today! If you encounter any bug or problem, or If you'd like to see further changes and additions in the game, please let us know.

Thanks a lot for playing APWIAG!

ːsteamhappyː