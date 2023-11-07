Release notes v1.5.5

"The Emperor's work must be safeguarded"

– Apothecary Polixis

Update v1.5.5 brings important usability improvements primarily for mobile devices:

An overhaul of text and element sizes across the game should improve the readability on phone screens, which has been an overwhelming piece of feedback we have received.

This update introduces three quality configurations, which should expand the range of supported devices. Android devices default to 'Medium' quality, but for those that were running the game without problems, we recommend switching to 'High' quality (in Settings -> Graphics) for the best visual experience.

This version should also fix the difficulties tapping to see units in battle and clicking on some buttons and elements of the interface.

Additionally, Burna Boy's damage has been fixed, as it was always dealing 2 damage before.

We are aware of some compatibility issues remaining on Android, particularly a serious error triggered by the Necrons’ Remnant trait. We are working hard to resolve it as soon as possible, as well as some other problems that have come up on the mobile version. You can expect further improvements and bug fixes in the next few days.

Thank you for your patience and support!