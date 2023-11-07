 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 7 November 2023

Patch 1.3.2

Patch 1.3.2 · Build 12634862

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to address a couple of issues.

  • Fixed issue with physics warning continuing to show for updated autosaves
  • Fixed issue with one main menu level failing sim

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3!

