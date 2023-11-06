Build update (alpha v0.4.6.4)

First of all thanks to all of you who've been playing, testing and reporting, it means a lot to me.

And for the updates this is a list of what this new build includes:

[x] New settings option on home screen

[x] Home Screen layout slightly redesigned

[x] Infinite time bug fixed (🤞🏻)

[x] Cato can "fall" from walls when you press down arrow or 's'

[x] Time to complete leves increased

[x] Dialogues skipper/forwarded mechanic implemented (press [space])

[x] Typos

[x] "perfect" messages accuracy improved

[x] Level title screen animation freeze-issue fixed

[x] Black dialogue lines height increased

[x] 2nd level starting area redesigned

[x] Replay loop increased

[x] 'R' pressing for replay input added

[x] Fast fall and dash now are mapped with down-arrow | 's' keys

I hope you all enjoy this new improvements, 3rd level will get soon on upcoming builds