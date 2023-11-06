 Skip to content

Cato Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Build update (alpha v0.4.6.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 12634755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all thanks to all of you who've been playing, testing and reporting, it means a lot to me.
And for the updates this is a list of what this new build includes:

  • [x] New settings option on home screen
  • [x] Home Screen layout slightly redesigned
  • [x] Infinite time bug fixed (🤞🏻)
  • [x] Cato can "fall" from walls when you press down arrow or 's'
  • [x] Time to complete leves increased
  • [x] Dialogues skipper/forwarded mechanic implemented (press [space])
  • [x] Typos
  • [x] "perfect" messages accuracy improved
  • [x] Level title screen animation freeze-issue fixed
  • [x] Black dialogue lines height increased
  • [x] 2nd level starting area redesigned
  • [x] Replay loop increased
  • [x] 'R' pressing for replay input added
  • [x] Fast fall and dash now are mapped with down-arrow | 's' keys

I hope you all enjoy this new improvements, 3rd level will get soon on upcoming builds

