Build update (alpha v0.4.6.4)

First of all thanks to all of you who've been playing, testing and reporting, it means a lot to me.
And for the updates this is a list of what this new build includes:
- [x] New settings option on home screen
- [x] Home Screen layout slightly redesigned
- [x] Infinite time bug fixed (🤞🏻)
- [x] Cato can "fall" from walls when you press down arrow or 's'
- [x] Time to complete leves increased
- [x] Dialogues skipper/forwarded mechanic implemented (press [space])
- [x] Typos
- [x] "perfect" messages accuracy improved
- [x] Level title screen animation freeze-issue fixed
- [x] Black dialogue lines height increased
- [x] 2nd level starting area redesigned
- [x] Replay loop increased
- [x] 'R' pressing for replay input added
- [x] Fast fall and dash now are mapped with down-arrow | 's' keys
I hope you all enjoy this new improvements, 3rd level will get soon on upcoming builds
Changed files in this update