Simbro ResErection V0.05 + Next Update News

Hey Everyone! Sorry for the long wait. We had our dates mixed up, hence the two-day delay. (We thought the sixth would fall in the first week of this month)

We've finally got the next version out! Let me take some time to go over a few things.

Data Management

We've cleaned up a bunch of loose files in the folder. Things shouldn't be as messy. We've also tried to add some structure to the folder for people looking to translate the game for themselves.

Translations

So, this version now has an option for language. Right now things aren't pretty. We don't have full translations and the translations we do have are machine translated. On top of that, the GUI doesn't look great with some translations (due to the length of the text). This is something we plan to work on bit by bit. For those who want to fiddle around with translating the game, you can find all the files in the game folder. We are using a .csv file for everything outside of dialogue. All dialogue is in .json files. You can use any spreadsheet program for the .csv. The .json files can be opened with almost any text editor like Notepad. If you plan to edit any of these, please make a copy beforehand. Issues You'll notice that the female model has some minor issues. some are with clothes and others are with hair. We're working on fixing these. Language settings aren't saving right now. We are also working on this.

Next Update Info

Now to talk about the Events and Gameplay Update. So as everyone knows, this update will be a little bigger considering we're adding the shop along with some events and QOL improvements. So, this time around, we plan to release the update in chunks. This will allow you to get more content sooner and will let us focus on specific things during each chunk. We know gameplay is severely lacking and you to be able to enjoy the new gameplay as soon as possible.

Outro

That's about it for now. We can't wait to get this update out! We also plan to add something else, but we won't spoil the surprise. We might sound like a broken record, but we want to thank everyone for supporting us this far. We appreciate everyone's support and enthusiasm for the game and it drives us to do better as time goes on. Thank you again.

Simbro ResErection Early Access v0.05

Can now choose female MC

Added 4 new neck accessories for females

Added zoom functions in character create and stats menu

[Android] Disable double tap (previously used for exiting menus)

Reworked scrolling code

You can now scroll the character customization screen or inventory screen by holding and dragging that area of the screen

You can equip glasses to your Male MC in the character creator

Control Mapping can no longer have conflicts

You can now hold Control+Alt+Z and press X to reset controls (the game will restart or quit)

Females now have a chance of spawning with glasses

Females now have a chance of spawning with headphones

You can now unequip clothes

Organized files in the game folder

Added button to generate random name in character creator

Added button to randomize appearance in character creator

Increased Cheat Menu Size

Added Cheat to Edit character appearance and stats

Added a confirm button for stat changes in the stats menu

Added language selection in settings (Does not save)

Added translation functionality (WIP)

You can now fire staff from the stats menu (Temporary)

Added 5 more "animated scenes" wink wink (WIP)

-Added New Background

Bug Fix