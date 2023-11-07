Simbro ResErection V0.05 + Next Update News

Hey Everyone! Sorry for the long wait. We had our dates mixed up, hence the two-day delay. (We thought the sixth would fall in the first week of this month)
We've finally got the next version out! Let me take some time to go over a few things.
Data Management
We've cleaned up a bunch of loose files in the folder. Things shouldn't be as messy. We've also tried to add some structure to the folder for people looking to translate the game for themselves.
Translations
So, this version now has an option for language. Right now things aren't pretty. We don't have full translations and the translations we do have are machine translated. On top of that, the GUI doesn't look great with some translations (due to the length of the text). This is something we plan to work on bit by bit. For those who want to fiddle around with translating the game, you can find all the files in the game folder. We are using a .csv file for everything outside of dialogue. All dialogue is in .json files. You can use any spreadsheet program for the .csv. The .json files can be opened with almost any text editor like Notepad. If you plan to edit any of these, please make a copy beforehand. Issues You'll notice that the female model has some minor issues. some are with clothes and others are with hair. We're working on fixing these. Language settings aren't saving right now. We are also working on this.
Next Update Info
Now to talk about the Events and Gameplay Update. So as everyone knows, this update will be a little bigger considering we're adding the shop along with some events and QOL improvements. So, this time around, we plan to release the update in chunks. This will allow you to get more content sooner and will let us focus on specific things during each chunk. We know gameplay is severely lacking and you to be able to enjoy the new gameplay as soon as possible.
Outro
That's about it for now. We can't wait to get this update out! We also plan to add something else, but we won't spoil the surprise. We might sound like a broken record, but we want to thank everyone for supporting us this far. We appreciate everyone's support and enthusiasm for the game and it drives us to do better as time goes on. Thank you again.
Simbro ResErection Early Access v0.05
-
Can now choose female MC
-
Added 4 new neck accessories for females
-
Added zoom functions in character create and stats menu
-
[Android] Disable double tap (previously used for exiting menus)
-
Reworked scrolling code
-
You can now scroll the character customization screen or inventory screen by holding and dragging that area of the screen
-
You can equip glasses to your Male MC in the character creator
-
Control Mapping can no longer have conflicts
-
You can now hold Control+Alt+Z and press X to reset controls (the game will restart or quit)
-
Females now have a chance of spawning with glasses
-
Females now have a chance of spawning with headphones
-
You can now unequip clothes
-
Organized files in the game folder
-
Added button to generate random name in character creator
-
Added button to randomize appearance in character creator
-
Increased Cheat Menu Size
-
Added Cheat to Edit character appearance and stats
-
Added a confirm button for stat changes in the stats menu
-
Added language selection in settings (Does not save)
-
Added translation functionality (WIP)
-
You can now fire staff from the stats menu (Temporary)
-
Added 5 more "animated scenes" wink wink (WIP)
-Added New Background
Bug Fix
-
[Android] Fix the issue with cycling staff too fast in the stats screen
-
Fixed Bug that prevented eye color from displaying properly
-
Fixed Lost Girl Event not showing females' faces during the reward sequence
-
Fixed Female model appearing blurry or jagged
-
The receptionist no longer disappears after using cheats in the reception area
-
Hired characters will now have all owned items show in inventory
-
Fixed bug in the cheat menu that would play sound effects when you clicked or tapped
-
Fixed quick travel buttons not appearing when the mouse is on the left side of the screen
Changed files in this update