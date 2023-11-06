Initial playtest release.
All evolutions added! Hats added! Armory system added and implemented for all weapons! All Colosseum enemies added! Special bosses added! Economy and balancing re-done!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Initial playtest release.
All evolutions added! Hats added! Armory system added and implemented for all weapons! All Colosseum enemies added! Special bosses added! Economy and balancing re-done!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update