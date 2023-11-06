 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Orc Survivor Playtest update for 6 November 2023

v0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12634673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Initial playtest release.

All evolutions added! Hats added! Armory system added and implemented for all weapons! All Colosseum enemies added! Special bosses added! Economy and balancing re-done!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2652071 Depot 2652071
  • Loading history…
Depot 2652072 Depot 2652072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link