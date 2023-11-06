November 7th Update (1)

Dear players
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update on November 7th are as follows:
- Fixed a bug where the compression status of the new version difficulty was not saved.
- Fixed an issue with the camera effect of Wind Wing Slash.
- Challenge keys will no longer appear in the rune refinement interface.
- The maximum limit for energy consumption attributes is now 95%.
- Fixed an issue where some skills had a small chance of getting stuck or causing errors.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update