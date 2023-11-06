 Skip to content

禁忌试炼 update for 6 November 2023

November 7th Update (1)

Dear players

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update on November 7th are as follows:

  1. Fixed a bug where the compression status of the new version difficulty was not saved.
  2. Fixed an issue with the camera effect of Wind Wing Slash.
  3. Challenge keys will no longer appear in the rune refinement interface.
  4. The maximum limit for energy consumption attributes is now 95%.
  5. Fixed an issue where some skills had a small chance of getting stuck or causing errors.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

