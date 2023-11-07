Update - November 6th, 2023

Portal 2: Community Edition - November 6th, 2023 Update
Additions (2)
- Added support for HL2 ladders (Thanks AlexEpisode!)
- Added support for multiroot KV1 in KV3T
Fixes (6)
- Fixed Faceposer crash when right-clicking in the Phoneme Editor
- Fixed Hammer 3D Shaded Textured Polygons View looking blown out
- Fixed Hammer nodraw button disabling some helpers
- Fixed Hammer nodraw button not hiding all non-default nodraw faces
- Unhid ConVars related to bloom ('mat_bloomscale' and 'mat_bloom_scalefactor_scalar')
- Unhid ConVars to pause multiplayer games with one player on the server ('sv_pausable_dev' and 'sv_pausable_dev_ds')
Improvements (7)
- Added on/off parameter to 'god', 'notarget', and 'buddha' commands to match 'noclip' behavior
- Allowed FGD 'flags' key type to have long name and a description
- Improved Hammer Texture Browser responsiveness
- Ported Hammer Displacement Noise dialog to Qt
- Renamed 'portalgun_crosshair_mode' to 'cl_portal_crosshair_mode' for consistency
- SplineRope shader now supports '$baseTextureTransform' and '$color' params
- The game will now only prevent launching if the same Strata-based game is already running
