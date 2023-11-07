 Skip to content

Portal 2: Community Edition update for 7 November 2023

Update - November 6th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Portal 2: Community Edition - November 6th, 2023 Update

Additions (2)

  • Added support for HL2 ladders (Thanks AlexEpisode!)
  • Added support for multiroot KV1 in KV3T

Fixes (6)

  • Fixed Faceposer crash when right-clicking in the Phoneme Editor
  • Fixed Hammer 3D Shaded Textured Polygons View looking blown out
  • Fixed Hammer nodraw button disabling some helpers
  • Fixed Hammer nodraw button not hiding all non-default nodraw faces
  • Unhid ConVars related to bloom ('mat_bloomscale' and 'mat_bloom_scalefactor_scalar')
  • Unhid ConVars to pause multiplayer games with one player on the server ('sv_pausable_dev' and 'sv_pausable_dev_ds')

Improvements (7)

  • Added on/off parameter to 'god', 'notarget', and 'buddha' commands to match 'noclip' behavior
  • Allowed FGD 'flags' key type to have long name and a description
  • Improved Hammer Texture Browser responsiveness
  • Ported Hammer Displacement Noise dialog to Qt
  • Renamed 'portalgun_crosshair_mode' to 'cl_portal_crosshair_mode' for consistency
  • SplineRope shader now supports '$baseTextureTransform' and '$color' params
  • The game will now only prevent launching if the same Strata-based game is already running

Changed files in this update

Portal 2: Community Edition Shared Depot 440002
Portal 2: Community Edition Windows Depot 440003
Portal 2: Community Edition Linux Depot 440005
shader binaries Depot 440007
Portal 2: Community Edition - Developer Content Depot 440008
