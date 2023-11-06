**
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug related to when two players entered the locker at the exact same time
- Added a Collider to the puzzle in the PoolRooms
- Another Poolrooms Skip was Fixed
- The sound effect for attempting to enter an occupied locker was changed
- Fixed a bug that stopped the SkinStealer from Chasing players other than the Host
- Fixed The Shadow Puzzle in the Dark PoolRooms
- Fixed graphical problems with the Water in the DarkPoolrooms
Changes:
- Added the link to the Studio's X(Twitter) in the Menu
- Hint added to the Habitable Zone
- The Chasing Music Can only be heard by the chased Player
- You can now see the names of other players over their heads
- Increased the Flashlight's range and brightness
- The Portal was Optimized
- Improved the optimization on the Habitable Zone
- You will now have a much higher performance boost when changing the game Quality
- Health Overcap was lowered to 120
- Stamina increased by 20%
- Lowered Jumping's Stamina Drain
- Increased the Enemies' Speed and Lowered the Damage
- Enemies now do Much more damage in the Hard Difficulty
