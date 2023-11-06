 Skip to content

Backrooms Descent: Horror Game update for 6 November 2023

Big Patch

Big Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug related to when two players entered the locker at the exact same time
  • Added a Collider to the puzzle in the PoolRooms
  • Another Poolrooms Skip was Fixed
  • The sound effect for attempting to enter an occupied locker was changed
  • Fixed a bug that stopped the SkinStealer from Chasing players other than the Host
  • Fixed The Shadow Puzzle in the Dark PoolRooms
  • Fixed graphical problems with the Water in the DarkPoolrooms

Changes:

  • Added the link to the Studio's X(Twitter) in the Menu
  • Hint added to the Habitable Zone
  • The Chasing Music Can only be heard by the chased Player
  • You can now see the names of other players over their heads
  • Increased the Flashlight's range and brightness
  • The Portal was Optimized
  • Improved the optimization on the Habitable Zone
  • You will now have a much higher performance boost when changing the game Quality
  • Health Overcap was lowered to 120
  • Stamina increased by 20%
  • Lowered Jumping's Stamina Drain
  • Increased the Enemies' Speed and Lowered the Damage
  • Enemies now do Much more damage in the Hard Difficulty

