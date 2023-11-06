 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Repella Fella update for 6 November 2023

Repella Fella Update #9

Share · View all patches · Build 12634495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that broke walking animations on high refresh rates
  • Removed 'preload sounds' which should make the game start almost instantly
  • The bug that causes patrolling NPCs to break has been identified, it will be addressed with the next Construct engine update

Changed files in this update

Depot 1008861 Depot 1008861
  • Loading history…
Depot 1008862 Depot 1008862
  • Loading history…
Depot 1008863 Depot 1008863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link