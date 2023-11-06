-
Changed Oceania to be easier to distinguish the floors from the walls.
-
Added a small room to the back of the Aquasium.
-
Fixed more clipping issues.
-
The TRUE Ending bug fixes.
-
More fast travel stuff.
-
Slight bug fixes and improvements.
GateTail update for 6 November 2023
GateTail-Windows: V:1.875 - The Quality Of Life Update 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2410131 Depot 2410131
- Loading history…
Depot 2410132 Depot 2410132
- Loading history…
Depot 2410133 Depot 2410133
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update