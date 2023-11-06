 Skip to content

GateTail update for 6 November 2023

GateTail-Windows: V:1.875 - The Quality Of Life Update 1.5

Last edited by Wendy

  • Changed Oceania to be easier to distinguish the floors from the walls.

  • Added a small room to the back of the Aquasium.

  • Fixed more clipping issues.

  • The TRUE Ending bug fixes.

  • More fast travel stuff.

  • Slight bug fixes and improvements.

