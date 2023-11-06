 Skip to content

Untitled Ghost Game update for 6 November 2023

Version 1.4.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed dying while hiding
-Reverted halloween update
-Fixed breaker on corpse graveyard
-Fixed version not being available for people on mac or linux

