-Fixed dying while hiding
-Reverted halloween update
-Fixed breaker on corpse graveyard
-Fixed version not being available for people on mac or linux
Untitled Ghost Game update for 6 November 2023
Version 1.4.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed dying while hiding
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2356462 Depot 2356462
- Loading history…
Depot 2356463 Depot 2356463
- Loading history…
Depot 2356464 Depot 2356464
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update