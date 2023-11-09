Estelaroid: Escape Room is Out Today!

Hello everyone,

We are over the moon to share the big news: Estelaroid: Escape Room, our highly anticipated sci-fi adventure escape room game, is now officially launched and ready for you to play!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2508610/Estelaroid_Escape_Room/

Wha's New

Prepare yourselves for an edge-of-your-seat experience filled with tension, enigmas, and the unknown. With enhanced lighting effects and a variety of rooms spread across different levels, we are giving you a glimpse of the vast universe that awaits. We trust this will showcase the ambience and interactive experience we have crafted.

Game Highlights

We’re excited for you to discover the key highlights of Estelaroid: Escape Room:

A richly detailed science fiction universe

Mind-bending puzzles that challenge and reward

A captivating narrative that pulls you into the action

An array of levels and spaces to uncover

A thrilling race against time to break free before you're sucked into a black hole

We are eager for you to try the full game and share your thoughts! Your feedback is invaluable to us.



Questions?

Should you have any inquiries about the game, don't hesitate to reach out. We're here to engage and assist.

With gratitude,

Your support is the cornerstone of our efforts. As we continue to refine and expand Estelaroid: Escape Room, you can look forward to ongoing updates and insights. Keep an eye out for more news!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2508610/Estelaroid_Escape_Room/

Community

Follow our Steam page and stay tuned for upcoming updates.

Report any bugs & share your ideas with us.

Follow us on social media:

