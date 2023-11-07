Update notes for v1.3

Version 1.3 has a new look to the menus as well as a ton of work done to support multiple languages - as well as the addition of Chinese and Japanese.

Full list of features below:

Revamped menus

Gameplay menus have a new dark theme to differentiate from the home menu and other setup screen’s light theme.

Watch computer vs computer matches

I had a lot of fun with this feature and I think it added a more competition edge to even single player gameplay. From the fixtures screen, players can click on other matches they wish to watch. For example, if your team reaches the semi final you can watch the other computer vs computer match in real time to see what team you’ll meet in the final match. Or watch the Manchester derby match that’s playing alongside your own team’s match.

Full translations across entire game

Translations since early release have been somewhat patchy. The list of items needing translations has grown, also the previous font didn’t support all languages (Russian, Chinese, Japanese). Now all items (buttons, info labels, team names etc) have been added to the translation maps and fonts have been updated to support all character encoding.

Add Chinese and Japanese languages

Now our gamer friends in China and Japan can enjoy Tiny Football :)

Upgrade stadium to have corner stands for clubs competing in Europe

As your team progresses through the league divisions (English only, for now) your stadium will grow to reflect your team’s growing support base. Corner stands fit more supporters.

Use thread to create new season

The games will take a short moment to create a new season. This is now handled on a separate thread and doesn’t stall the game in the process.

Fix marquee text on some menu items

Fix match menu bug when cancel button pressed crashes gameplay

...plus many more bug and minor enhancements