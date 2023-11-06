 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 6 November 2023

-Autosave feature update Build V1.57

Build V1.57

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed autosave feature not loading correctly, causing corrupting data.
-Polished autosave feature. It will now show you if the game is saving

