New Stuff
- "Get Bot Info Action" - Can get multiple characteristics of the bot, including it's guilds.
- Folders! A long awaited feature.'
- Updated "Store User Data"
- Updated "Store Guild Data"
- Updated "Store Channel Data"
- Added "Store Member Data"
Bugfixes
- Inability of deleting & editing ephemeral replies
- Fixed type in the "Message Update" event
- Fixed all "Update" events
- Fixed being unable to set variables in embed colors.
- Fixed "Get Text Length"
- Fixed Slash Commands not getting updated.
- Fixed "Guild" option of "Get Message Info"
Changed files in this update