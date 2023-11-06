 Skip to content

Studio Bot Maker update for 6 November 2023

Release 7

Release 7

Build 12634273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • "Get Bot Info Action" - Can get multiple characteristics of the bot, including it's guilds.
  • Folders! A long awaited feature.'
  • Updated "Store User Data"
  • Updated "Store Guild Data"
  • Updated "Store Channel Data"
  • Added "Store Member Data"

Bugfixes

  • Inability of deleting & editing ephemeral replies
  • Fixed type in the "Message Update" event
  • Fixed all "Update" events
  • Fixed being unable to set variables in embed colors.
  • Fixed "Get Text Length"
  • Fixed Slash Commands not getting updated.
  • Fixed "Guild" option of "Get Message Info"

