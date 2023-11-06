11/6/2023 Patch

Resolved a few more performance issues that were affecting some of the later stages of the game.
Cheers
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Resolved a few more performance issues that were affecting some of the later stages of the game.
Cheers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update