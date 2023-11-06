 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 6 November 2023

11/6/2023 Patch

11/6/2023 Patch

Build 12634233

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resolved a few more performance issues that were affecting some of the later stages of the game.

Cheers

